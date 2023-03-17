Guber poll: Sanwo-Olu assures Lagos residents of safety, warns on violence

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured the people of the state of the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

The governor gave the assurance in a statement issued on Friday night by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

Sanwo-Olu’s assurance followed an announcement by some traditional rulers who had scheduled Oro rites in their communities on Saturday.

He charged the traditionalists to respect the rights of people from different religious leanings.

The statement read: “Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured Lagosians of peaceful elections tomorrow. There is no need for fear.

“Following the recent announcement of some customary rites by traditional rulers, the government wishes to assure all residents of the security of lives and property in the state.

“Residents are advised to go about their civic duties as the state government has called on all security personnel to guarantee the peace and safety of lives and property before, during, and after elections.

“Whilst the state government reiterates the freedom of religion, it also cautions traditional institutions holding these customary rites to ensure the activities do not infringe on the fundamental rights of citizens, who are not of this faith, especially during the elections.

“Anybody planning to foment trouble will have the law to contend with. Our state is peaceful and it will remain so.”

