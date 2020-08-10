GUBER POLL: Tinubu won’t be allowed to pocket the destinies of Edo citizens as he did in Lagos —Labour Party

The Edo State chapter of Labour Party, LP, has declared that it will not allow the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, to pocket the destinies of citizens of Edo as he purportedly did in Lagos.

The declaration was made in Benin on Sunday by Isaiah Osifo, the governorship candidate of Labour Party, while reacting to Tinubu’s comment on the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.

According to Osifo who warned the former Lagos State governor to stay off politics in Edo, Tinubu and former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole won’t be allowed to impose retrogressive politics on the state.

Osifo said; “In Lagos State, Asiwaju Tinubu has succeeded in putting the destinies of over twenty million Lagosians in his pocket, who must go and prostrate in his Bourdillon residence before they can seek elective positions, buy property and even start a business.

“It is this retrogressive brand of politics that Tinubu wants to import to Edo State. But he fails to realise that Edo people have never been candidates for such mental dominance and subservience. He can check Nigeria’s historical records for this fact.

READ ALSO: EDO GUBER: Obaseki camp alleges plot to create crisis, force state of emergency

“Tinubu cannot do to our people in the 21st century, what our forebears vehemently rejected till this day. He cannot subordinate a free people like us, who would give anything for the triumph of social justice, to his whims. He should learn about Edo people from the rise and fall of Adams Oshiomhole, the sacked national chairman of the APC,” he said.

While restating his support for Godwin Obaseki, the the LP governorship candidate stated that the incumbent governor of the state had succeeded in stamping out the activities of area boys and land grabbers from Edo’s socio-economic space but the reverse was the case in Lagos.

“In Edo State, the Geographic Information Service agency, set up by Governor Obaseki issues Certificate of Occupancy in a matter of weeks, and at affordable cost. But in Lagos, the issuance of C-of-Os is still largely influenced by Tinubu, several years after leaving office.

“This is the kind of culture Tinubu wants to foist on Edo people through his agents such as Adams Oshiomhole and the APC gubernatorial candidate. But Edo people will not allow them,” he added.

