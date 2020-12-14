Guilty conscience? Gov Umahi defends ‘war’ on cultism in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi on Sunday declared war on cultism in Ebonyi and cult groups currently attacking residents of Abakaliki and other parts of the state.

Umahi made the declaration at the Christ Embassy Church, Mile 50 Layout, Abakaliki, during a special thanksgiving service.

The governor’s declaration of a fight against cultism came on the heels of criticisms that he closed down a popular school in the state, Kingdom Model School, belonging to a political opponent using cultism as an excuse.

But Umaginsaid, “We have very serious cult activities in Ebonyi and I, therefore, warn that we are commencing the fight against cultism in the state.

“I will not spare anybody that is involved in it. No matter who you are, I will not spare you.

“Those cultist arrested so far, will give us the names of other members in the state and we will come after them,” he said.

He assured the people of adequate security and directed that the shutdown of Kingdom Model School belonging to the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ezza South Local Government Area of the State over cult activities will remain closed.

“People can write what they like but I cannot offend God with my position.

“They wrote that the school was shut because its proprietor refused to join the All Progressive Congress (APC) but the question remains, ‘who is such a person in the society’,” he added.

He announced the approval for distribution to Civil Servants a bag of rice and 10,000 Naira each to enable them celebrate Christmas with their families.

The Governor equally disclosed that between 18th and 20th of December, the state will be distributing another phase of palliative to Ebonyi residents.

“We said that between 17th to 20th, we will be sharing palliative again at the polling units.

“There will be no party. Give to everybody as listed in the polling units. We are giving to the Lord,” he said.

