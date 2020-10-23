International Latest

GUINEA: Conde coasting home to victory, as heavy gunfire rocks Conakry

October 23, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The incumbent President of Guinea, Alpha Conde is coasting home to victory as preliminary results from Sunday’s presidential election indicate that he is set for first round victory.

According to fresh results released by the Electoral Commission on Friday, Condé, is the clear leader in the race with a lead of 1.2 million votes with 37 of 38 electoral districts counted.

But the main opposition candidate, Cellou Dalein Diallo, has complained of large-scale fraud and has declared himself the winner of the presidential election.

READ ALSO: Guinea opposition decries large-scale fraud, as vote counting continues

Meanwhile, there were gunshots heard in Guinea’s capital Conakry as supporters of Diallo clashed with police, witnesses are quoted as saying to Reuters news agency.

“There were warning shots. The police intervened to clear the barricades and disperse the demonstrators,” Oumar Camara, a local resident, is quoted as saying to Reuters.

There has been widespread violence in Guinea since the election and after President Condé’s controversial decision earlier this year to seek a third term, which required a change to the constitution.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */