GUINEA: Internet, phone services cut off, as soldiers join police to deal with protests against President Condé

Violence has erupted in Conakry, the capital of Guinea as soldiers have been deployed by the government to assist the police in dealing with scores of citizens protesting against President Alpha Condé.

Reports say gunfire erupted in Conakry, on Friday as provisional election results show President Condé, 82, is on course to win a controversial third term with opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo alleging large-scale fraud and declared himself winner.

The government has also cut off internet and phone services with residents reportedly holed up in their homes as the police are using live ammunition instead of tear gas against protesters.

Results released from 37 out of 38 constituencies show Mr Condé gained 2.4 million votes, well ahead of Mr Diallo with 1.2 million votes. Some other opposition groups boycotted the poll.

At least 10 people, including two police officers, have been killed since Sunday’s poll, according to the authorities. Other sources put the figure at 20 deaths.

