Guinea opposition kicks as President Conde paves way for a 3rd term

President Alpha Condé’s announcement that he wants a referendum to approve changes to the constitution which would allow him to remain in power has forced the opposition to kick against his move for a third term.

The move by President Conde who is due to step down as he will have served the maximum two terms in office has led to large protests in recent months in which at least 20 people have been killed by the security forces.

Fodé Oussou Fofana, a member of Guinea’s main opposition party, the UFDG, described the president’s announcement as a “constitutional coup” and a “fraud”.

Changing the rules to stay in power was “treasonous”, he said.

Even though the 81-year-old president hasn’t yet said he wants to run for office again, Guineans are in no doubt – that’s why they’ve been demonstrating in a bid to stop the president to remain in power for a third term.

Reports say international reaction over Condé’s move is split with America and EU likely to keep pushing for a peaceful transition of power but Russia which is already heavily invested in the country’s mineral sector is seeking to deepen its political and military ties in Guinea by supporting the president.

