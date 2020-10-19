GUINEA: Vote counting begins after tense election

Vote counting has commenced in the West African nation of Guinea after Sunday’s election with 82-year-old President Alpha Conde seeking a controversial third term.

According to reports, polls closed after a mostly calm day of voting, but there are already fears of post-election discord after Conde’s main opposition rival, Cellou Dalein Diallo, suggested the president may “cheat”.

“Alpha Conde cannot abandon his desire to grant himself a presidency for life,” Diallo told reporters on Sunday, warning his rival not take power using “cunning and violence”.

READ ALSO: GUINEA: Senior army officer shot dead two days before election

Before counting began, Diallo’s supporters decried ballot-box stuffing and said its observers encountered obstructions at polling stations.

Guinea’s Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana also said that there had been “small incidents here and there during the relatively peaceful election.

Join the conversation

Opinions