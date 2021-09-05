News
Guinea’s coup a violation of ECOWAS protocol on democracy – Nigeria
The Federal Government on Sunday condemned the coup that ousted the Guinean President, Alpha Conde.
Guinea’s Special Forces had in the early hours of Sunday captured Conde and put him in detention.
The leader of the military junta, Col. Mamady Doumbouya, said the 83-year-old President was in custody following hours of gunfire in the capital, Conakry, and warned the people to stay indoors.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the ministry, Mrs. Esther Sunsuwa, described the coup as a violation of the Economic Community for West Africa (ECOWAS) Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.
He, therefore, called for the immediate and unconditional restoration of constitutional order in the West African country.
The statement read: “The Nigerian government is saddened by the apparent coup d’état that has taken place in the Republic of Guinea today, in clear violation of the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.
“The government strongly condemns and rejects any unconstitutional change of government and therefore calls on those behind this coup to restore constitutional order without delay and protect all lives and property.”
