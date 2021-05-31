Guinness loses N1bn amid gains by rival, Nigerian Breweries | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Guinness loses N1bn amid gains by rival, Nigerian Breweries
Guinness Nigeria shareholders saw their rival, Guinness, gain as they lost about N1 billion during the same period. The end of trading last week showed investors seemed to be more interested in Nigerian Breweries compared to Guinness.
Analysis of Guinness trading activities showed investors priced its stock low at the capital market, causing the share price to decline by -0.17 percent, from Monday’s N29.05 per share to N29 per share.
According to data from the Nigerian Exchange, share price of Guinness traded flat from Tuesday to Friday, as investors were not willing to raise their offering price for the producer of Orijin and Harp Lager beer.
Read also: WIMBIZ founder, Omobola Johnson, appointed Guinness Nigeria board chairman
What seemed like a slight drop caused investors about N1 billion, as the company’s market capitalisation dwindled to N63.52billion from N64 billion, which it opened last week’s market with.
The reduction in Guinness stock value occured at a time shareholders at Nigerian Breweries gained N20 billion, following an increase in market value. Ripples Nigeria had reported the company was up by 4.46 percent.
Nigerian Breweries’ market value had settled at N467.81 billion by end of trading last week Friday, against the N447.8 billion it ended with two weeks ago, deflecting increased investors interest in the company’s stock.
As competition between the largest and second largest market shareholders intensifies among consumers, they are also jostling for investors interest in the capital market.
By Fakoyejo Ayodeji…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...