Guinness Nigeria appoints former Diageo MD as board VC

Guinness Nigeria has appointed Dayalan Nayager as a Non-Executive Director and Vice Chairman of the company’s board of directors following the retirement of John O’Keeffe.

O’Keeffe retired on June 30, 2022, bringing his over six years period on the Guinness board to an end. He was first appointed into the board on July 1, 2015, before securing the post of Vice Chairman on September 19, 2016.

Prior to his retirement, he headed the Nomination, Governance and Remunerations Committee of the Board, a statement released on Friday, and signed by the firm’s Secretary/Corporate Relations Director, Rotimi Odusola, disclosed.

Nayager replaced O’Keeffe effectively on Friday, July 1, the statement reads, “Mr. Nayager, the erstwhile Managing Director Diageo Great Britain, brings to the Board extensive experience in the consumer goods industry, having previously held leadership roles within Diageo and across Commercial, Supply Chain, R&D and Marketing positions for other multi-nationals in Africa.

“The Board is optimistic that the leadership of the Company would be further strengthened through Mr. Nayager’s invaluable experience and passion in developing strong talent and his remarkable capacity to guide in the articulation of strategy and support the implementation of a structured and disciplined approach that drives stronger performance and sustainable growth.” Guinness said in the statement.

