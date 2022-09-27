Business
Guinness Nigeria appoints former GSK MD, John Musunga, as new CEO
Guinness Nigeria has appointed John Musunga to replace the outgoing Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Baker Magunda, after the latter resigned from his position in the brewing company.
Magunda’s resignation will become effective on October 31, 2022, a statement to the investing public and the capital market, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday, disclosed.
“The Board of Guinness Nigeria expresses its appreciation to Mr. Magunda for his service, his strong and passionate leadership, strategic focus and contribution to the growth and success of the company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.” the statement reads.
Guinness Nigeria appoints former Diageo MD as board VC
Masunga, the former Managing Director and General Manager for GlaxoSmithKline Kenya & East Africa, will take the reins at the start of November 2022, leaving his position as Managing Director, Kenya Breweries Limited.
“Mr. John Musunga, the current Managing Director, Kenya Breweries Limited, a subsidiary of EABL, brings to the Board extensive experience in business transformation within the consumer goods industry, having previously held leadership roles across Commercial, Sales and Marketing positions in GlaxoSmithKline Plc within Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Eastern Europe. Mr. Musunga joined Diageo in March 2021.
“The Board is optimistic that the leadership of the Company would be further strengthened through Mr. Musunga’s invaluable experience and passion in developing strong talent and in driving overall business transformation through sustainable growth and delivery of value to stakeholders.” Guinness Nigeria said.
