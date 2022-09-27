Guinness Nigeria appoints former GSK MD, John Musunga, as new CEO

Guinness Nigeria has appointed John Musunga to replace the outgoing Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Baker Magunda, after the latter resigned from his position in the brewing company.

Magunda’s resignation will become effective on October 31, 2022, a statement to the investing public and the capital market, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday, disclosed.

“The Board of Guinness Nigeria expresses its appreciation to Mr. Magunda for his service, his strong and passionate leadership, strategic focus and contribution to the growth and success of the company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.” the statement reads.

Read also: Guinness Nigeria appoints former Diageo MD as board VC

Masunga, the former Managing Director and General Manager for GlaxoSmithKline Kenya & East Africa, will take the reins at the start of November 2022, leaving his position as Managing Director, Kenya Breweries Limited.

“Mr. John Musunga, the current Managing Director, Kenya Breweries Limited, a subsidiary of EABL, brings to the Board extensive experience in business transformation within the consumer goods industry, having previously held leadership roles across Commercial, Sales and Marketing positions in GlaxoSmithKline Plc within Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and Eastern Europe. Mr. Musunga joined Diageo in March 2021.

“The Board is optimistic that the leadership of the Company would be further strengthened through Mr. Musunga’s invaluable experience and passion in developing strong talent and in driving overall business transformation through sustainable growth and delivery of value to stakeholders.” Guinness Nigeria said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now