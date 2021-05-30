Gulak’s killers will not go scot-free – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Gulak’s killers will not go scot-free – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday the suspected killers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Gulak, will not escape justice.
Gulak, who is a former Special Adviser on Political Matters to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, was shot dead by unknown persons in Owerri, Imo State, on Sunday morning.
In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President said the APC chieftain’s murder was premeditated.
READ ALSO: Unknown gunmen kill ex-President Jonathan’s former aide, Ahmad Gulak, in Imo
He said: “I’m repulsed by such premeditated and gruesome murder of Gulak by evil people who are determined to undermine the peace, unity, and territorial integrity of our country.
“Let me warn however that nobody or group of people who engages in such despicable acts should expect to go free.
“We will deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure that such callous and criminal elements are brought to justice.”
