Gulder Ultimate Search: Where are the past winners now?

On Wednesday, September 1, Nigeria Breweries Plc, the official organizers of the adventure reality show, Gulder Ultimate Search announced that the 12th edition of the show will be returning to the screens of Nigerians from Saturday, October 16.

The last edition of the survival reality show was held in 2014, however, its impact on Nigeria and Nigerian television can never be forgotten, with several memorable seasons and winners.

Asides from the prizes given to the winners, the show has also served as a foundation upon which several of the winners have been able to establish successful careers, either in the entertainment industry or in business.

Several of the winners have preferred to maintain a low profile lifestyle and abstain from the glamour and glitz of celebrity life.

Ripples Nigeria has gathered a list of all 11 past winners and what they have been up to since the show went on hiatus.

See the list below.

Ugo Egwuagwu



Ugo Egwuagwu made history as the inaugural winner of the first ever GUS which took place on Snake Island in Lagos State in 2004.

He took home the Star Prize of 3 Million Naira.

Egwuagwu is currently an actor and a businessman, starring in Ultimate Warrior and Royal Castle. He also makes footwear leather products, a venture he describes as “family business.”

Lucan Chambliss



The second installment of GUS, tagged “The Lost Helmet of General Maxmllian” was held in Obudu Hills, Calabar Cross River. Lucan Chambliss emerged victorious and took home the Star Prize of five Million Naira.

Hector Joberteh



Hector Joberteh won the third edition of the GUS and took home the grand prize of N5 million and a Ford Explorer SUV. Hector was unfortunately shot dead at his apartment in Lagos on the morning of September 3, 2017.

Dominic Mudabai



Dominic Mudabai won the fourth edition of the show tagged “the Search of the olden Age”.

Since emerging the winner of the reality show in 2007, Mudabai has appeared in numerous ads with brands.

He also founded Wung Fitness, a fitness, health and wellness company.

READ ALSO: YouTube boss launches Video app for celebrity chefs

Michael Nwanchukwu



In the fifth season of the show, Michael Nwanchukwu found ‘The Lost Chronicle’ and exchanged it for N5 million and a brand new SUV.

Since winning, he has appeared as a “gatekeeper” in other seasons of the show.

Uche Nwaezeapu



The sixth edition of the GUS was held in Omodo Forest of Aagba in Osun State and ‘The Horn of Valour’ was found by Uche Nwaezeapu. Nwaezeapu married Lauren Agokei in 2018, and settled down to family life.

Kunle Remi



Inarguably the most popular from the show, Kunle Remi became the “Ultimate Hero” in the seventh edition of the reality show, held in Omo Forest, Ogun State. Since winning, Remi has graduated from the New York Film Academy and appeared in several movies and tv shows, most notably Tinsel and Falling.

Chris Okagbue



Chris Okagbue won season 8 of the GUS, tagged “The Contest of Champions”. After the show, Okagbue has been a presenter, as well as appeared in movies and tv shows, including Tinsel, Secrets and Scandals, A Wish, and the critically acclaimed Lotanna.

Paschal Eronmose Ojezele



Paschal Eronmose Ojezele found “The Gatekeeper’s Fortune” and went home with nine million naira grand prize, N500,000 swagger allowance and a brand new 2012 SUV.

Dennis Okike



In the forest of Usaka, Akwa Ibom, Dennis Okike found ‘The Tenth Symbol’ and became the winner of the tenth edition.

He exchanged the symbol for the 10 million naira and a brand new Mitsubishi Pajero.

Since emerging as the winner in 2013, Okike has appeared in movies including Malaysia Boy.

Chinedu Ubachukwu



GUS 11 was held in Aguleri forest in Anambra state, where he found ‘The General’s Helmet’. This would be the last edition of Gulder Ultimate Search before the show went on an indefinite hiatus.

He was rewarded with 10 million naira and a brand new Ford Explorer car. According to his LinkedIn page, Ubachukwu works as a CMMS Analyst at Chevron.

Join the conversation

Opinions