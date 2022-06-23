Gumi decries indiscriminate arrest of Fulani youths by security agents

The controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has alleged that Fulani youths are being indiscriminately arrested by security agencies in the guise of fighting banditry.

Gumi made the allegation while speaking at launch of a Nomadic Right Concern group in Kaduna.

The cleric, who cautioned security agencies against violating fundamental rights of youths in the North, stressed that many innocent Fulani youths and children had been detained illegally by security agents.

He said: “Just a few days ago, a man called to tell me that security agencies arrested his seven innocent children on 17 May 2022 and since then, there was no news on their whereabouts. There are also many testimonies on the disappearance of Fulani youths and children without a trace.

“There are those kept in secure custody and prisons for years without trial. If somebody is arrested for a crime, the laws say he should be taken to court within 24 hours. But these youths are kept for years without trial, some have died in custody. This cannot be happening in a country like this.

“The Nomadic Right Concern group was introduced to seek justice for the innocent children arrested. Those that are found guilty should be punished by the law but the innocent ones should be released in the interest of justice and equity. Such indiscriminate arrest of youth and children must stop.”

