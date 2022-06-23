News
Gumi decries indiscriminate arrest of Fulani youths by security agents
The controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, has alleged that Fulani youths are being indiscriminately arrested by security agencies in the guise of fighting banditry.
Gumi made the allegation while speaking at launch of a Nomadic Right Concern group in Kaduna.
The cleric, who cautioned security agencies against violating fundamental rights of youths in the North, stressed that many innocent Fulani youths and children had been detained illegally by security agents.
He said: “Just a few days ago, a man called to tell me that security agencies arrested his seven innocent children on 17 May 2022 and since then, there was no news on their whereabouts. There are also many testimonies on the disappearance of Fulani youths and children without a trace.
READ ALSO: Gumi advises Nigerian govt on demands of train bandits
“There are those kept in secure custody and prisons for years without trial. If somebody is arrested for a crime, the laws say he should be taken to court within 24 hours. But these youths are kept for years without trial, some have died in custody. This cannot be happening in a country like this.
“The Nomadic Right Concern group was introduced to seek justice for the innocent children arrested. Those that are found guilty should be punished by the law but the innocent ones should be released in the interest of justice and equity. Such indiscriminate arrest of youth and children must stop.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...