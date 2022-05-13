Politics
Gumi advises Nigerian govt on demands of train bandits
Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has called on the Federal Government to meet the demands of the terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja on March 28 where over 60 passengers were abducted, as that will be the only way the abductees would be released.
Gumi who spoke on Thursday during a prayer session organised in Kaduna by the Jama’iyyar Matan Arewa for the kidnapped victims, said the reluctance by government in meeting the conditions laid out by the terrorists was what was delaying the release of the abducted train passengers.
At the prayer session which attracted religious leaders from the Muslim and Christian faiths, the Islamic cleric who led the Muslim leg of the prayer, assured the families of the kidnapped passengers that the “prayers would make the captives feel the divine presence as God would comfort them.”
“Whatever they (the terrorists) want, give it to them so that they can release these people and when they release them then, you are at the liberty, to deal with them the way they deserve because when they have captives, you have to tread with caution so that their captives will not be injured,” Gumi said.
Read also: Gumi floats advocacy group for herdsmen in Nigeria
He further urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to give in to the bandits what their demands were in order for the victims who had spent over 40 days in their den regain their freedom.
“When we pray, we pray for the whole nation because it is not only the families of the victims that are affected, the whole nation is under captivity.
“So we pray to God to release us from this captivity, release us from this oppression to unite this nation on the right path. This should be our prayer constantly until they are released,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...