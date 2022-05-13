Gumi advises Nigerian govt on demands of train bandits

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has called on the Federal Government to meet the demands of the terrorists who attacked a Kaduna-bound train from Abuja on March 28 where over 60 passengers were abducted, as that will be the only way the abductees would be released.

Gumi who spoke on Thursday during a prayer session organised in Kaduna by the Jama’iyyar Matan Arewa for the kidnapped victims, said the reluctance by government in meeting the conditions laid out by the terrorists was what was delaying the release of the abducted train passengers.

At the prayer session which attracted religious leaders from the Muslim and Christian faiths, the Islamic cleric who led the Muslim leg of the prayer, assured the families of the kidnapped passengers that the “prayers would make the captives feel the divine presence as God would comfort them.”

“Whatever they (the terrorists) want, give it to them so that they can release these people and when they release them then, you are at the liberty, to deal with them the way they deserve because when they have captives, you have to tread with caution so that their captives will not be injured,” Gumi said.

He further urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to give in to the bandits what their demands were in order for the victims who had spent over 40 days in their den regain their freedom.

“When we pray, we pray for the whole nation because it is not only the families of the victims that are affected, the whole nation is under captivity.

“So we pray to God to release us from this captivity, release us from this oppression to unite this nation on the right path. This should be our prayer constantly until they are released,” he added.

