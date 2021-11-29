Gumi comparing us to bandits is insanity taken too far —IPOB

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has lambasted Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, for comparing bandits to Biafran agitators following their recent designation as terrorists by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, and made available to Ripples Nigeria on Monday, the group said it was not only sacrilegious but “insanity taken too far,” for Gumi to even make such a comparison.

“In case Gumi has forgotten, Fulani bandits and herdsmen are already designated the fourth deadliest terror organisation in the world,” the statement reads.

“But IPOB, as a peaceful movement maintains its presence in over 100 countries of the world without any molestations.

“It’s only in Nigeria that Gumi and his likes will liken IPOB to a terror group that it is not. What a blackmail.

“Can the mischievous Gumi be honest to tell the world if IPOB has kidnapped anybody at any time and demanded ransom for him to liken us with bandits?

“Can he swear by Allah that IPOB has carried out any terror attack against anybody at any time.”

Maintaining that IPOB remains a peaceful movement with the mandate of restoring the Sovereign State of Biafra, Powerful said their agitation had been peaceful with the sole aim of restoring the sovereignty of Biafra.

“We believe in peaceful restoration of Biafra and our philosophy has not changed.

“Gumi should hide his face in shame over his open support of bandits, while claiming to be an Islamic cleric.

“It’s because of hypocrites like him that bandits and terrorists keep spilling blood across the country as they know he will always make a case for them.

“Were Nigeria to be a sane society, Gumi and his types should have been serving their jail terms for their unhidden sympathy for terrotists.

“But we assure him that definitely one day, he and his likes will have to tell the world all they know about bandits and terrorists and how much that passed through them to the mass murderers as ransom.

“Sheikh Gumi should tread with caution. The world is watching him for hobnobbing with bandits and terrorists.

“He should stop deceiving himself, the world already knows who he is working for, and whose interest he defends.

“Sheikh Gumi, tell us your friend, and we will tell you who you are! An advocate of bandits can’t claim to be a true Islamic cleric,” Powerful said.

