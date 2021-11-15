Gumi counsels Nigerian govt on how to tackle herdsmen menace in North

The controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said on Monday the provision of education to Fulani herdsmen would address the insecurity plaguing the country, especially in the Northern region.

He stated this during a visit to the Sheikh Uthman Bin Fodio Centre at Kagarko Grazing Reserve in Kohoto Village, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Gumi stressed that education was necessary to broaden the knowledge of the Fulani herdsmen and deter them from involving in crimes.

He said: “The construction of the school is an example to the three tiers of government, corporate organizations and individuals. Instead of spending billions on hardware, spend it on schools. I have spoken to lots of them, they have agreed to lay down their weapons and embrace education.”

He defended the herdsmen, saying a majority of them are not involved in banditry and terrorism.

“The moment most of the Fulani herdsmen are educated, you find among them doctors, engineers, nurses and other professionals who will not go into acts that are contrary to the laws of the land and the country will be better for it,” Gumi stated.

