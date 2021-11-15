News
Gumi counsels Nigerian govt on how to tackle herdsmen menace in North
The controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said on Monday the provision of education to Fulani herdsmen would address the insecurity plaguing the country, especially in the Northern region.
He stated this during a visit to the Sheikh Uthman Bin Fodio Centre at Kagarko Grazing Reserve in Kohoto Village, Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Gumi stressed that education was necessary to broaden the knowledge of the Fulani herdsmen and deter them from involving in crimes.
READ ALSO: HURIWA wants Minister Lai arrested over alleged defence of herdsmen
He said: “The construction of the school is an example to the three tiers of government, corporate organizations and individuals. Instead of spending billions on hardware, spend it on schools. I have spoken to lots of them, they have agreed to lay down their weapons and embrace education.”
He defended the herdsmen, saying a majority of them are not involved in banditry and terrorism.
“The moment most of the Fulani herdsmen are educated, you find among them doctors, engineers, nurses and other professionals who will not go into acts that are contrary to the laws of the land and the country will be better for it,” Gumi stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...