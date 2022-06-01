News
Gumi demands establishment of ministry for herdsmen to check banditry
The controversial Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Wednesday urged the Federal Government to establish the Ministry of Nomadic Affairs to address the grievances of herdsmen and bandits terrorising the country.
Gumi, who made the call at a Pastoralists and Fulbe Security Conference in Abuja, said the creation of such ministry would go a long way to assuage the herders and persuade them to lay down their arms.
The event was jointly organised by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Northern Consensus Movement (NCM).
The cleric stressed that the herders and other aggrieved groups should be accorded the same treatment given to the Niger Delta militants.
He said: “Government should focus more attention on these people because they always say that they are aggrieved.
“What I expect from the government is nothing less than what it did when the Niger Delta youths were vandalizing the economy.
“These people are also disturbing the Nigerian agriculture which is the backbone of the national economy.
“I think the government needs to be more proactive; they need attention.
“The least they need is the Ministry of Nomadic Affairs that will look into their affairs.”
