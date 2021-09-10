Gumi demands special ministry for herdsmen, brands Adesina a bootlicker

The controversial Islamic cleric, Ahmad Gumi, on Friday demanded the establishment of the Ministry of Nomadic Affairs to address the complaints of all aggrieved persons including herdsmen in the country.

Gumi, who made the call on his Facebook page, said the ministry would address the challenges faced by herdsmen in the country.

He also blasted those criticizing him over his efforts at ending banditry in the North-West.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, had earlier in the week branded the cleric a bandit-lover for claiming that the ongoing military onslaught against bandits in the North-West would not achieve the desired results.

But Gumi in his reaction described the presidential aide as a boot-licker and shrugged off the bandit-lover tag.

He insisted that war has never “been a solution to dispute anytime and anywhere.”

The cleric wrote: You bootlicker that called me a bandit-lover! I am not one, but my country-lover, my region-lover, my state-lover, and my people-lover, and humanity-lover.

READ ALSO: Why Nigerian Military can’t track bandits despite aerial bombardments -Gumi

“Only a fool would allow his dwelling to be a theatre of war. Unfortunately, how many fools are there? Killing rats in your rat-infested sitting room with an iron rod will only end up destroying your gadgets and furniture probably without killing any. We should not mask out poor governance with artillery power.

“Some disingenuous people say: peace and negotiations with herdsmen, bandits have failed, and your mission has failed!

“I said my mission has not failed but it was sabotaged or discouraged by the same influential people that benefit from the chaos or like us to destroy ourselves and leave the herdsmen in perpetual ignorance.

“Some said we have tried amnesty but it didn’t work. You didn’t try amnesty but tried amnesia. Amnesty without rehabilitation, reconciliation, and reparation is no amnesty.

“Ask the former Niger Delta Militants who killed security men in the past what an amnesty is. What stops us from having a federal ministry of Nomadic Affairs where their grievances and complaints will be addressed?”

Join the conversation

Opinions