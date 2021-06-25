Politics
Gumi dismisses report on his arrest by DSS
The Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, on Friday, dismissed reports that he was quizzed by the Department of State Security (DSS).
Reports had said the cleric was invited by the secret police over his remarks on the military
Gumi had in an interview on Arise TV earlier in the week accused the military of colluding with bandits terrorizing Nigerians in various parts of the country.
The cleric, who reacted to reports on his invitation and subsequent questioning by the DSS in a chat with journalists in Kaduna, said his interventions with bandits were done in collaboration with the support of the government and security agencies, and hence, did not commit any offence.
READ ALSO: DSS reportedly arrests, detains Sheik Gumi
He said: “Nobody Invited me for questioning or any arrest, I can say that categorically. Since I ventured into the forest, I went there with full security, the police, with the knowledge of the DSS, traditional rulers, and the Fulani leaders. I never went alone.
“I never made any disparaging remarks against the military during my recent live interview on national television. There was nowhere in the TV interview that I categorically accused the entire military.”
By: John Chukwu
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....