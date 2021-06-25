Gumi dismisses report on his arrest by DSS

The Islamic cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, on Friday, dismissed reports that he was quizzed by the Department of State Security (DSS).

Reports had said the cleric was invited by the secret police over his remarks on the military

Gumi had in an interview on Arise TV earlier in the week accused the military of colluding with bandits terrorizing Nigerians in various parts of the country.

The cleric, who reacted to reports on his invitation and subsequent questioning by the DSS in a chat with journalists in Kaduna, said his interventions with bandits were done in collaboration with the support of the government and security agencies, and hence, did not commit any offence.

He said: “Nobody Invited me for questioning or any arrest, I can say that categorically. Since I ventured into the forest, I went there with full security, the police, with the knowledge of the DSS, traditional rulers, and the Fulani leaders. I never went alone.

“I never made any disparaging remarks against the military during my recent live interview on national television. There was nowhere in the TV interview that I categorically accused the entire military.”

By: John Chukwu

