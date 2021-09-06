Politics
Gumi intensifies campaign for Nigerian govt to grant amnesty to bandits
In a bid to ensure eradication of terrorism and banditry, Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on Monday intensified his campaign on the need to grant amnesty to bandits.
According to Gumi, the war against the scourge will be fruitless unless the Federal Government grants them amnesty as it did to the Niger Delta militants.
The cleric disclosed this in a post on his Facebook page entitled: ‘Zamfara: The Flaring Of Crisis.’
Gumi warned that military action against armed herders would worsen the insecurity situation rather than solve it.
The statement reads: “By 2015, banditry has replaced cattle rearing that is becoming nearly impossible. Drugs were introduced into the herdsmen that are known to be illiterates or semi-illiterates.
“Just as we had the Niger Delta conflict resolved with an amnesty which comes with reconciliation, reparation, and rehabilitation packages, so will the herdsmen crisis be resolved. In fact, there is a need for a Marshal plan to educate the nomadic pastoralist so that no citizen is left behind.
“No military, especially of a poor economy, can win guerrilla warfare. The recent victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan is a factual warning for those that contemplate.”
