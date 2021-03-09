Gumi replies Nigerian Army over alleged religious bias | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Gumi replies Nigerian Army over alleged religious bias
Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, on Tuesday, March 9, clarified his earlier statement accusing the Nigerian Army of religious bias.
Gumi stated that his earlier comments were misunderstood, blaming media reports for the misunderstanding.
According to the cleric, he had a good understanding of the Nigerian Army, adding that many things have not changed since he left the force.
In a clip, the Islamic scholar was seen telling the bandits that soldiers are divided into Muslims and non-Muslims.
However, the Nigerian Army cautioned Gumi against making divisive and disparaging utterances against the military institutions.
In his response, the army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima said the army did not deploy its troops along ethnic or religious lines as stated by the cleric during his interaction with bandits.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Army cautions Gumi, others on utterances
In his statement titled, ‘Nigerian Army does not deploy its troops along ethnic or religious lines,’ Yerima had admonished the cleric and other “opinion merchants” to exercise restraint and not drag the image and reputation of “one of the most reliable national institutions to disrepute.”
But Gumi said, “I saw the Army’s response. What I will say is that there is a misunderstanding in the issues. When I speak about the religious issue in the Army, I am not referring to today’s Army.
“The issue is from 2010-2015 when some people were in-charge and a lot of bad things happened.
“It is during that time that there were bombings everywhere. It happened in Jaji and we lost a popular Muslim general. Even, I was saved by God because they planted a bomb for me,” Gumi told BBC while reacting to the Army’s response.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Rohr calls up Musa, Uzoho, 22 others for Benin, Lesotho AFCON qualifiers
Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr has invited a total of 24 players for this month’s Africa cup of Nations (AFCON)...
CAF cancels 2021 U-17 AFCON, gives three reasons
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the 2021 edition of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following...
Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to...
Newly-elected Barca president Laporta hopes Messi will stay after partaking in election
Joan Laporta has been named as Barcelona president for a second time after winning the club’s election on Sunday. The...
Osimhen ends goal drought in Napoli’s big win over Bologna
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen has ended a four-month goal drought after he scored for Napoli in their 3-1 victory...
Latest Tech News
iNOVO accelerator selects 10 Nigerian tech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. iNOVO accelerator selects 10...
Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to offer car loans to customers. 3 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Autochek partners Okra to...
Moroccan prop-tech firm, Mubawab, raises $10m funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Moroccan prop-tech company Mubawab raises...
Google introduces Bitcoin, other cryptos, on its finance platform
American tech giant, Google, has introduced Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin as legal tenders on its finance platform. Like the case...
Online Safety Initiative unveils winners of $1m scheme. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Africa Online Safety Initiative unveils...
Enygma seeks to invest in women entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Enygma seeks to invest in...