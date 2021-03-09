Gumi replies Nigerian Army over alleged religious bias | Ripples Nigeria

Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, on Tuesday, March 9, clarified his earlier statement accusing the Nigerian Army of religious bias.

Gumi stated that his earlier comments were misunderstood, blaming media reports for the misunderstanding.

According to the cleric, he had a good understanding of the Nigerian Army, adding that many things have not changed since he left the force.

In a clip, the Islamic scholar was seen telling the bandits that soldiers are divided into Muslims and non-Muslims.

However, the Nigerian Army cautioned Gumi against making divisive and disparaging utterances against the military institutions.

In his response, the army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima said the army did not deploy its troops along ethnic or religious lines as stated by the cleric during his interaction with bandits.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Army cautions Gumi, others on utterances

In his statement titled, ‘Nigerian Army does not deploy its troops along ethnic or religious lines,’ Yerima had admonished the cleric and other “opinion merchants” to exercise restraint and not drag the image and reputation of “one of the most reliable national institutions to disrepute.”

But Gumi said, “I saw the Army’s response. What I will say is that there is a misunderstanding in the issues. When I speak about the religious issue in the Army, I am not referring to today’s Army.

“The issue is from 2010-2015 when some people were in-charge and a lot of bad things happened.

“It is during that time that there were bombings everywhere. It happened in Jaji and we lost a popular Muslim general. Even, I was saved by God because they planted a bomb for me,” Gumi told BBC while reacting to the Army’s response.

Join the conversation

Opinions