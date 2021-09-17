Gumi slams Fani-Kayode over defection to APC, tags him ‘Judas of Oduduwa’

The popular Islamic scholar and cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has slammed the former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and ex-Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, over his defection to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) which he had previously criticised, tagging him the ‘Judas of Oduduwa’.

Ripples Nigeria reported that Fani-Kayode, a strong critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC, on Thursday, cross carpeted to the ruling party.

The defection caused a buzz on social media platforms as many Nigerians criticised the move, saying the ex-minister has gone back to his vomit.

Following the development, Gumi, whom Fani-Kayode had many times, criticized over his consistent call for amnesty to be given to bandits, who have been causing mayhem in the Northern part of the country took to his Facebook page on Thursday, describing the former minister as “fake and a traitor”.

He wrote: “I have for long, neglected the ranting of the Judas of Oduduwa attacking me knowing fully well that he is fake and a traitor.

“Time has now caught up with him and thanks to Allah, all his vituperations are cast in the dustbin of merciless history.

“It is him now, one wonders which of the seven circles of hell this duper will settle if he doesn’t repent.”

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode after joining the APC had said he was moved by Spirit to defect from the PDP to the APC, while he alleged that he was instrumental to the defection of other PDP governors to the ruling party.

