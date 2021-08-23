Gumi slams politicians for display of wealth at Buhari’s son’s wedding

Northern Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has criticised politicians for their display of wealth amid the widespread poverty in the country during the wedding of President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, in Kano State.

Gumi, who stated this during a sermon at the Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna on Sunday, likened the politicians to bandits stating both have taken advantage of Nigerians to live life of opulence.

The cleric also wondered where they got all the money they displayed at the wedding, if not from the public purse.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Yusuf Buhari married Zarah Bayero, the daughter of Emir of Bichi, Nasiru Bayero, at a grand ceremony held in Bichi, Kano State.

Dignitaries at the event included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, serving and former governors, traditional rulers, as well as prominent personalities from within and outside the country.

Gumi also faulted Nigerian politicians for hiring private jets to attend the wedding.

“Umar bn Khattab once took 16 dinar, which is equivalent of N2,040,000 today, from the treasury as estacode to Hajj. After their return, Umar admitted to Abdallah that they wasted public funds. Somebody told me private jets in Nigeria were all hired for the wedding of Buhari’s son.

“Some people are in captivity in the bushes and cities. Hunger is everywhere. People are facing all manner of problems, yet politicians spent public funds on private jets,” he lamented.

