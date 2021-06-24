‘Gumi’s claim on Nigerian military collusion with bandits unacceptable,’ says CDS, Gen. Irabor

The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Thursday dismissed claims credited to the Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, on the military collusion with bandits in the North-West.

Irabor, who addressed retired senior military officers in the South-West zone at a workshop held at 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Oyo State, said it was absurd and unacceptable for anyone to think that the military and other security agencies are working with bandits.

The CDS said: “It is preposterous to think that the military and other security agencies are conniving with bandits. Do you connive with someone to take your life?”

“That of course, is a question that should dismiss that kind of allusination anyday. All you need to know is that on a daily basis, because of the technological tools available to everyone of us, it is not impossible that the criminally minded individuals may take advantage of these tools.

READ ALSO: Defence chief, Irabor, rights activists, bicker over who should pressurise terrorists to surrender

“And that is the reason on a daily basis, we are reassessing our personal engagements to ensure that our engagements are intelligence driven. We equally know that these bad elements who live amongst us need to be exposed.

“And that is why we believe this kind of interaction is necessary. So, anyone who is allucinating with the idea that the military or other security agencies are conniving with bandits, I think the person needs to have himself checked.”

John Chukwu

Join the conversation

Opinions