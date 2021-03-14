 Gunfight as military foils attempt by bandits to kidnap Kaduna Airport workers | Ripples Nigeria
Gunfight as military foils attempt by bandits to kidnap Kaduna Airport workers

Published

40 mins ago

on

There was mayhem at the Kaduna Airport on Sunday, as suspected terrorists attempted to kidnap aviation workers in the staff quarters of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

According to eyewitnesses, the quick intervention of the military prevented the situation from snowballing.

This latest attempt by the terrorists came in the wake of an abduction a fortnight ago, whereby a staff of NAMA and his entire family were abducted when the bandits attacked NIMET.

Reports by THE NATION revealed that the foiled attempt on Sunday morning was not without a gun battle between the bandits and military personnel.

Bandits attack another Kaduna school, attempt to kidnap 307 students foiled

Sources revealed that the terrorists gained access into the quarters through porous sections of the airport airside leading to runway 23 / 05.

On gaining access to the quarters, the terrorists were reported to have headed straight to their alleged target flashing touch lights to locate their way to his apartment.

However, a distress call prompted the intervention of the military, which engaged the bandits in a gun duel forcing them to retreat and escape.

Worried over the development, workers in the junior and senior quarters are reportedly leaving the quarters to look for secured accommodation outside the airport environment.

