Gunmen abandon victims during hot chase by police

Two victims of abduction at Akwakuma in Owerri had a lucky escape on Wednesday night as their abductors abandoned them while trying to escape a hot chase by the operatives of the police.

Sources said the victims were a notable businessman and his friend, with the police saying they have been rescued and reunited with their families.

A statement by the spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Micheal Abattam, read in part: “Following a distress call, that the Director of Dutch Global Gas Station Limited, has been kidnapped by five armed men who trailed, double-crossed and blocked his vehicle, a G-Wagon jeep by a shop along Akwakuma Road in Owerri West LGA of Imo, while driving in the company of his friend.

“They shot sporadically into the air causing fear and pandemonium which made passersby run for safety and in the process, they forced the victims out of their vehicle and pushed them into their Lexus jeep and zoomed off.

“Immediately, the command’s tactical teams on patrol within the axis were alerted, they sped to the area, giving the hoodlums a hot chase. Joined by other tactical teams, the kidnapers on sighting their numbers and the pressure mounted felt threatened hence, they abandoned their vehicle with the victims and fled into hiding. The victims were rescued unhurt and have since been reunited with their families.

“The victim’s G-Wagon jeep was later recovered at the scene with three expended cartridges. While efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.”

