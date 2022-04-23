Connect with us

News

Gunmen abduct 10 Miyetti Allah members in Anambra

Published

10 mins ago

on

Gunmen on Saturday abducted 10 members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Anambra State.

The gunmen also went away with more than 200 cows from the herdsmen’s settlement at Obene community, Ogbaru local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.

READ ALSO: Miyetti Allah and its members are terrorists —IPOB

He said the operatives are on the kidnappers’ trail.

Ikenga said: “The Anambra State Police Command, under the leadership of the commissioner of police, Echeng, will not rest on its oars until the victims are rescued unhurt and return to their families.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

2 × 1 =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...