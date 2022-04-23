News
Gunmen abduct 10 Miyetti Allah members in Anambra
Gunmen on Saturday abducted 10 members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Anambra State.
The gunmen also went away with more than 200 cows from the herdsmen’s settlement at Obene community, Ogbaru local government area of the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to journalists in Awka.
READ ALSO: Miyetti Allah and its members are terrorists —IPOB
He said the operatives are on the kidnappers’ trail.
Ikenga said: “The Anambra State Police Command, under the leadership of the commissioner of police, Echeng, will not rest on its oars until the victims are rescued unhurt and return to their families.”
