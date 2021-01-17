Gunmen abduct 17 in Niger communities

Gunmen on Saturday abducted at least 17 persons from some communities in the Shiroro local government area of Niger State.

The Co-convener of Concerned Shiroro Youth Forum, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday, said kidnapping and other related crimes had become the order of the day in Raffi and Shiroro local government areas of the state.

According to him, the gunmen stormed the villages at different times on Saturday night and whisked the victims to unknown destinations.

Kokki added that the gunmen abducted five people from Wongo and Marenje communities and seven in Madagwa.

The incident occurred just 48 hours after gunmen suspected to be bandits kidnapped 20 people in Raffi LGA.

