Gunmen abduct 17-year-old daughter of Kano lawmaker

Juwairiyya Murtala, the 17 years old daughter of Kano lawmaker, Murtala Kore, member representing Danbatta Constituency in the state House of Assembly, was on Sunday, abducted by gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the lawmaker’s residence at Kore village in Danbatta to abduct him, but when they could not accomplish their mission they whisked away his teenage girl.

Information gathered also has it that the gunmen had earlier tied up the lawmaker’s elder brother, Lawal Kore, whom they mistook for him (Murtala).

The lawmaker, who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said he was the target of the abductors.

According to him, “I received a call from home by 2:30a.m., that kidnappers have abducted my daughter, Juwairiyya. The abductors invaded my house and tied up my elder brother, Lawal Kore, who they had mistaken for me.

“However, when he told them that I wasn’t home they went inside my family’s quarters to verify his claim. They told my wives and children that they were there to kidnap me and were not ready to leave empty-handed.

“So they kidnapped my daughter in my place. The kidnappers are yet to contact me for ransom.”

Efforts to contact the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, to confirm the incident proved abortive, as his mobile numbers were not going through.

