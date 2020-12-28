Gunmen abduct 20 in Niger communities

Gunmen on Sunday night abducted 20 people in two communities in Bosso and Munya local government areas of Niger State.

Scores of others were also injured in the attack carried out in Maitumbi and Kuchi communities in the Bosso and Munya LGAs.

The Chairman of Bosso LGA, Abubakar Gomna, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, said the attack lasted almost two hours.

He added that the gunmen attacked the community at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday and opened fire on the residents.

Gomna said: “The gunmen came in their numbers and started shooting sporadically. Some members of the vigilante group tried to stop them, but they overpowered the vigilantes.

“Some of the vigilantes were shot but are currently receiving treatment.”

He disclosed that the criminals had contacted the victims’ families and demanded N5million ransom.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Bello has condemned the attack on the communities.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje, the governor said he was concerned about the incessant attacks on innocent citizens by gunmen.

He also decried the nefarious activities of the gunmen and urged residents in the affected local governments to remain calm and support the government’s efforts aimed at identifying and dislodging the criminals.

