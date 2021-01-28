Gunmen abduct 26 youths in Taraba

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday abducted 26 youths in Takum local government area of Taraba State.

The spokesman of the state police command, David Misal, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday, said the incident occurred along Wukari-Takum Road.

According to him, the victims, who were between the ages of 18 and 22, were returning from a wedding in Wukari when they were waylaid by the gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday and taken to an unknown destination.

“Eyewitnesses told the police that the gunmen drove from Kofai Ahmadu village in Taraba and headed for Benue axis,” he added.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kidnap senator, policeman in Taraba

The spokesman said the police operatives are still investigating the matter to ascertain if it was a case of abduction.

He, however, said the gunmen have not established a communication between the victims’ families or the police since the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions