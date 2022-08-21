Gunmen abduct 4 reverend sisters in Imo

Gunmen on Sunday abducted four reverend sisters along the Okigwe-Umulolo road in Okigwe local government area of Imo State.

The Secretary-General of The Sisters of Jesus The Saviour Generalate, Zita Ihedoro, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday, said the women were abducted while on their way to a thanksgiving mass in the area.

He listed the victims as Johannes Nwodo, Christabel Echemazu, Liberata Mbamalu and Benita Agu.

The statement read: “Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, it is with great pain that we bring to your notice the kidnapping of four of our sisters mentioned above.

“The sad event of their abduction occurred around Okigwe-Umulolo axis this morning shortly after the sisters were on their way to the thanksgiving mass of our sister.

“We implore for an intense prayer for their quick and safe release. May Jesus the Saviour listen to our prayers and may Our Mother Mary intercede for the unconditional release of our dear sisters.”

