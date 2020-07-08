Latest Metro

Gunmen abduct Abia customary court judge

July 8, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted a former customary court judge in Abia State, Chief Godwin Mejuru, at Okeikpe, headquarters of Ukwa West local government area of the state.

According to eyewitnesses, the judge was abducted while travelling to the nearby Obehie town.

However, family sources said the kidnappers were yet to contact the family, raising fears about the safety of the retired judge.

