Gunmen abduct Akeredolu’s ex-aide in Ondo

Gunmen on Saturday abducted a former Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor, Richard Omosehin.

He was abducted by a six-man gang who stormed his residence in Igbekebo, Ese Odo Local Government Area of the state, with sophisticated weapons.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the hoodlums dragged the victim to a speed boat and whisked him to an undisclosed location.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, said the command had commenced the search for the victim.

