Gunmen abduct APC chieftain, daughter in Kaduna

Unknown gunmen have abducted a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Shu’abu idris Lauje and his daughter in Kaduna State.
Lauje is the vice-chairman of the APC in the state.
The duo were abducted at their home in Kwanar Zango along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway on Wednesday.
A family source, who disclosed this to journalists, said the APC chieftain and his daughter were abducted in the wee hours of Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Lagos Assembly confirms 3 nominees into audit commission
He said: “The APC vice-chairman was kidnapped along with daughter at 1:30 a.m. this (Wednesday) morning in his house at Kwanar Zango along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway.”
- Frequent killings in Kaduna communities unacceptable —CAN - May 14, 2020
- Security agents rescue abducted army captain, 3 others - May 14, 2020
- US claims China attempting to steal its COVID-19 research - May 14, 2020