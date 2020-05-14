Gunmen abduct APC chieftain, daughter in Kaduna

Latest Politics

May 14, 2020
Unknown gunmen have abducted a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Shu’abu idris Lauje and his daughter in Kaduna State.

Lauje is the vice-chairman of the APC in the state.

The duo were abducted at their home in Kwanar Zango along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway on Wednesday.

A family source, who disclosed this to journalists, said the APC chieftain and his daughter were abducted in the wee hours of Wednesday.

He said: “The APC vice-chairman was kidnapped along with daughter at 1:30 a.m. this (Wednesday) morning in his house at Kwanar Zango along the Zaria-Kaduna Expressway.”

Opinions

