Gunmen abduct APC chieftain in Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday abducted the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gamji ward, Bakura local government area of Zamfara State, Sani Dangwaggo Bakuru.

The state Publicity Secretary of APC, Shehu Isa, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Gusau on Wednesday, said the hoodlums stormed Bakuru’s residence at Gamji community on Tuesday night and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

He added that the kidnappers had contacted the victim’s family and demanded N10 million ransom.

The spokesman of the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, also confirmed the politician’s abduction.

He said Bakuru is also a representative of the district head of Gamji.

The spokesman disclosed that police personnel had been mobilised to trail the fleeing suspects to ensure the unconditional release of the APC chieftain.

