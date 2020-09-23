Gunmen abduct bank MD’s sister, three others in Katsina | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted four persons in the Kankia community in Katsina State.

One of the abducted persons was Hajiya Asiya Dangiwa, who is a sister to the Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa.

Residents told journalists that Dangiwa was abducted by the hoodlums from her house.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct Katsina Deputy Accountant General’s wife

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident.

He said efforts were ongoing to rescue the woman.

Isah said: “I can confirm the kidnap in Kankia but we are making efforts to rescue her. ”

Join the conversation

Opinions