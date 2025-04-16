Gunmen abduct businessman in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen have abducted a businessman identified as Dennis Ajah in Eket, Eket Local Government Area of the state.

The victim was abducted on his business premises at 94 Afaha Eket Road, Eket, last Thursday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Baba Azare, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday in Eket.

He said that the victim was abducted by three gunmen in army uniforms who drove him away in a Toyota Camry at about 9:00 p.m. to an unknown destination.

“The case was reported to the police, and an effort is ongoing to get the victim released as soon as practicable,” Azare said.

