Gunmen abduct businessman in Benue; Gov Ortom demands his release

Gunmen on Friday abducted the Founder and Managing Director, Tito group of companies, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi.

Akinkunmi was abducted in Makurdi, the state capital.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the abduction of the businessman.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Terver Akase, the governor decried the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable.

Ortom described Akinkunmi as a peace-loving man who had contributed immensely to the Benue State economy.

He urged the kidnappers to allow the businessman to “return to his family unhurt and without conditions.”

