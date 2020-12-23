Gunmen abduct businessman, set police van on fire in Kano

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Wednesday attacked Minjibir local government area of Kano State and abducted a businessman, Abdullahi Kalos, after a gun duel with the police.

The businessman is a well-known dealer of building materials and foodstuffs in the town.

The hoodlums also set one of the police patrol vans attached to Minjibir division on fire.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the gunmen stormed the town at about 1:00 a.m., shot sporadically around the Masaka area of the town before abducting the businessman.

“I first heard gunshots around 1:30 a.m., then the gunshots continued.

“Through my window, I saw policemen returning the fire.

“The gunmen stationed their men at all the junctions in the town. I suspected they have superior firepower as the police later backed down.

“Around 4:20 a.m., they attacked policemen by laying an ambush for them near Amsharu Primary School. In the police van, there was the DPO himself in the vehicle alongside his team.

“When the police retreated, the gunmen set fire to their patrol vehicle and left the town without further challenge,” an eyewitness said.

Another eyewitness added that the gunmen came in a Hilux van, three Volkswagen Sharon cars and many motorcycles.

The Spokesman of the state police command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.

He, however, promised to brief the public on the attack later.

