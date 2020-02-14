Latest Metro

Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, children in Edo

February 14, 2020
Gunmen abduct lawyer in Osun
By Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted a Catholic priest with the Uromi Diocese, Fr. Nicholas Oboh.

The Chancellor of the Uromi Diocese, Rev Fr. Osi Odenore, who disclosed this in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday, said Oboh was abducted on Valentine’s Day.

However, he did not mention the specific area where the abduction took place.

He urged Nigerians to pray for the release of the priest.

He said: “We are sure he is alive, and since the incident, steps have been taken to ensure that Rev. Fr. Nicholas Oboh is released without any harm.”

In a similar incident, some children were abducted by unknown persons at Umelu community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.

READ ALSO: Secondus to Diri: Be a good ambassador of PDP

Security sources said some armed robbers had robbed residents in the area and took four children along with them while one of the abducted children was released after the parents paid N2million ransom.

Parents of the remaining children have opened negotiations with the abductors.

The spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he has not been briefed on the incidents.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!