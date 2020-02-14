Gunmen abduct Catholic priest, children in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted a Catholic priest with the Uromi Diocese, Fr. Nicholas Oboh.

The Chancellor of the Uromi Diocese, Rev Fr. Osi Odenore, who disclosed this in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday, said Oboh was abducted on Valentine’s Day.

However, he did not mention the specific area where the abduction took place.

He urged Nigerians to pray for the release of the priest.

He said: “We are sure he is alive, and since the incident, steps have been taken to ensure that Rev. Fr. Nicholas Oboh is released without any harm.”

In a similar incident, some children were abducted by unknown persons at Umelu community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area of Edo State.

Security sources said some armed robbers had robbed residents in the area and took four children along with them while one of the abducted children was released after the parents paid N2million ransom.

Parents of the remaining children have opened negotiations with the abductors.

The spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he has not been briefed on the incidents.

