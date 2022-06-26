Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Edo

Gunmen on Sunday abducted a Catholic priest simply identified as Rev. Fr. Osia at the Ikabigbo community in the Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Residents told journalists that the kidnappers shot a member of the vigilante group who tried to prevent them from taking away the priest from the community.

The head of the community, Bramah Alegeh, who confirmed the incident, said efforts to rescue the victim have been intensified.

He added that the Nigerian Army and local vigilantes are combing the bush in search of the priest.

