Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Imo | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Sunday abducted a Catholic priest at the Mother Theresa of Golgotha Catholic Church, Owerri, Imo State, Rev. Fr. Marcel Izu Onyeocha.

The spokesman of the state police command, Orlando Ikeowku, disclosed this in a statement in Owerri, the state capital.

Ikeowku said the priest was driving from Enugu State in a Nissan external SUV when he was accosted by the hoodlums around the Ihube community in the Okigwe local government area of the state.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed, has activated the command’s tactical teams with a view to rescuing the priest and arrest the culprits.

The spokesman said: “CP Nasiru Mohammed has activated the command’s tactical teams with a view to rescuing the priest, and possibly arrest the culprits.

“He, however, calls for calm as the command will do everything possible to ensure the rescue of the priest.”

