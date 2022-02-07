Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Kaduna, kill cook

A priest serving at the Kafanchan Diocese of the Catholic Church in Kaduna State, Rev. Father Joseph Shekari, was on Monday, kidnapped by gunmen while his cook was killed in the process.

The state police spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident, said Father Shekari was abducted from his residence at Ikulu Fari in Chawai village of Kapur Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of the day.

The police said the priest had returned to his residence after conducting a thanksgiving service at a nearby parish on Sunday night, and was preparing to go back to his parish on Monday morning when the gunmen struck.

“The priest, identified as Rev. Father Joseph Shekari, was kidnapped from his residence in the early hours of Monday.

“The gunmen also killed the Reverend Father’s cook who is a secondary school student, before taking the priest away to an unknown destination.

“The gunmen also carted away an undisclosed amount of money from the priest’s house during the attack.

“The State Police Commissioner has dispatched a crack squad of anti-kidnapping team to go after the abductors and rescue the priest, ” Jalige said.

