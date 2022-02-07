Metro
Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Kaduna, kill cook
A priest serving at the Kafanchan Diocese of the Catholic Church in Kaduna State, Rev. Father Joseph Shekari, was on Monday, kidnapped by gunmen while his cook was killed in the process.
The state police spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the incident, said Father Shekari was abducted from his residence at Ikulu Fari in Chawai village of Kapur Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of the day.
The police said the priest had returned to his residence after conducting a thanksgiving service at a nearby parish on Sunday night, and was preparing to go back to his parish on Monday morning when the gunmen struck.
“The priest, identified as Rev. Father Joseph Shekari, was kidnapped from his residence in the early hours of Monday.
READ ALSO: 120 Catholic priests workers come out as gays, demand sweeping reforms in church
“The gunmen also killed the Reverend Father’s cook who is a secondary school student, before taking the priest away to an unknown destination.
“The gunmen also carted away an undisclosed amount of money from the priest’s house during the attack.
“The State Police Commissioner has dispatched a crack squad of anti-kidnapping team to go after the abductors and rescue the priest, ” Jalige said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...