Gunmen abduct community leader in Delta

Gunmen on Wednesday morning abducted a community leader in Bomadi quarters, Bomadi local government area of Delta State, Mr. Henry Gomeromo.

Residents of the community told journalists that the gunmen stormed the area at about 3:00 a.m., headed straight to Gomeromo’s residence in the GRA axis of the town and whisked him away to an unknown destination.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill one, abduct 20 travelers in Nasarawa

“They (gunmen) arrived in the area at about 3:00 a.m. with shootings and whisked the community chairman away through Olomubou, the site of the seemingly abandoned Bomadi Polytechnic project,” a resident said.

The secretary of the community, Mr. Dennis Alade, confirmed the chairman’s abduction on Wednesday afternoon.

He, however, refused to disclose if the matter has been reported to the police.

Join the conversation

Opinions