Gunmen abduct community leader in Ogun | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen on Saturday abducted a community leader in Imope, Ijebu-North local government area of Ogun State, Tajudeen Omotayo.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was accosted by the gunmen at the Oke-Eri area of Imope on Saturday afternoon and whisked to an unknown destination.

The hoodlums, however, left the man’s car on the road.

The spokesman of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) have been deployed to the area to rescue the community leader and arrest the gunmen.

Oyeyemi said “We are aware of the community leader’s abduction by unknown gunmen. We are on the matter. The operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit and Area Commander in Ijebu-Ode are there. All the DPOs have been deployed to the place. We are working on it.”

