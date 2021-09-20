Gunmen abduct couple in Ekiti

Gunmen on Sunday abducted a would-be couple at a community in Ekiti East Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists on Monday the victims were seized along the Ilasa-Ekiti-Ayebode Road in Ekiti East LGA.

According to them, the couple were returning from Ado Ekiti where they had gone to make purchases preparatory to their wedding slated for next week when they were abducted by the hoodlums.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said three persons had been arrested in connection with the abduction.

Abutu said: “We learnt that the couple came to Ado Ekiti and were returning to their base when they were picked up by gunmen.

“Immediately we got the report, the Police Commissioner, Babatunde Mobayo, mobilised our men and officers to the surrounding forests.

“As I speak, our men are working in conjunction with Amotekun Corps, local hunters, and Vigilance groups, combing the forests to free the victims.”

He said the suspects had been detained at the police headquarters in Ado-Ekiti and would be arraigned at the end of the investigations.

