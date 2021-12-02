Gunmen abduct couple in Osun community

Gunmen on Wednesday abducted a couple at a village in Obokun local government area of Osun State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday in Osogbo, identified the couple as London and Blessing Omoru.

READ ALSO: Osun police repel gunmen attack, kidnap of motorists

She said the couple were abducted by the gunmen on their farm.

The police spokesperson revealed that the couple’s son, Andrew Omoru, reported the attack at Esa-Oke police division, saying the command’s tactical team had been deployed to rescue the victims.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now