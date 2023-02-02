Gunmen abduct Cross River Commissioner, Gertrude Njar

The Cross River State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Gertrude Njar, has been reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen in Calabar, the state capital.

According to the Special Adviser on Information to Governor Ben Ayade, Kalita Aruku, who confirmed the kidnap of the Commissioner on Thursday, the masked gunmen had trailed her to her residence where they forcibly abducted and whisked her away.

“The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Gertrude Njar, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Wednesday.

“The masked gunmen trailed her to her residence and forced her out of her official vehicle into their vehicle and whisked her away.

“Security operatives have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers with a view to arrest them and rescue the victim unharmed,” Aruku told journalists.

Efforts by Ripples Nigeria to get a confirmation from the Cross River State police spokesperson, Irene Ugbo were abortive as she did not pick her calls nor respond to messages before going to press.

